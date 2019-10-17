Bharat Sharma, Director, Presales India & SAARC, Cambium Networks | TechSenate

Session on Connect the Unconnected Through Wireless Fabric by Bharat Sharma, Director, Presales India & SAARC, Cambium Networks

Key Highlights:

1. India is leading in Social media

2. Still, Two-thirds are unconnected

3. Network solution should be affordable

4. Fixed broadband access is increasing

5. Video surveillance is a reality today with high-quality network

