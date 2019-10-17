Bharat Sharma, Director, Presales India & SAARC, Cambium Networks | TechSenate
Technology Senate Bangla 2019 ~ Enabling The Indo-Bangladesh Digital Confluence
Session on Connect the Unconnected Through Wireless Fabric by Bharat Sharma, Director, Presales India & SAARC, Cambium Networks
Key Highlights:
1. India is leading in Social media
2. Still, Two-thirds are unconnected
3. Network solution should be affordable
4. Fixed broadband access is increasing
5. Video surveillance is a reality today with high-quality network
