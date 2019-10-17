Express Computer
Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Venkatraman Swaminathan, VP & Country General Manager, India & SAARC, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric | TechSenate

Venkatraman Swaminathan, VP & Country General Manager, India & SAARC, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric | TechSenate

Technology Senate Bangla 2019 ~ Enabling The Indo-Bangladesh Digital Confluence

VideoTechnology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 8

Session on Data Centers – In the Cloud and at the Edge by Venkatraman Swaminathan, VP & Country General Manager, India & SAARC, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric

Key Highlights:
1. The energy requirement is expected to double in the next few years, considering today’s pace of IT adoption
2. Increasing energy requirement will bring the challenge of reducing carbon footprints
3. We need to become 3x energy efficient
4. In every building, there’s 50 percent potential to reduce energy consumption
5. Efficiency gains will come from the convergence of IT and OT, coupled with IoT


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.