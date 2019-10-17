Venkatraman Swaminathan, VP & Country General Manager, India & SAARC, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric | TechSenate

Session on Data Centers – In the Cloud and at the Edge by Venkatraman Swaminathan, VP & Country General Manager, India & SAARC, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric

Key Highlights:

1. The energy requirement is expected to double in the next few years, considering today’s pace of IT adoption

2. Increasing energy requirement will bring the challenge of reducing carbon footprints

3. We need to become 3x energy efficient

4. In every building, there’s 50 percent potential to reduce energy consumption

5. Efficiency gains will come from the convergence of IT and OT, coupled with IoT

