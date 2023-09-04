Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Sabha  »  Anirudh Saran Singh, Secretary, Department of IT, Government of Arunachal Pradesh

Anirudh Saran Singh, Secretary, Department of IT, Government of Arunachal Pradesh

Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 2 | 26th August 2023 I Crowne Plaza, Jaipur

Technology SabhaVideos
By Express Computer
0 2

In this video:
Key Address: Anirudh Saran Singh, Secretary, Department of IT, Government of Arunachal Pradesh

Topic: Using Technology to leapfrog into the future – The Arunachal Story

Key Highlights:
[1] One of the major challenges that governments face while providing effective delivery of services is the lack of last mile connectivity.

[2] In 2022, around 22 e-governance projects were implemented in Arunachal Pradesh. We call it the Year of E-governance.

[3] Today, Arunachal Pradesh’s directorates and districts are operating in a completely paperless manner.

[4] From 2016-2023 we’ve installed 1300+ 4G towers. Further we’re laying optical fibres as well.

[5] To enhance the last mile connectivity we have implemented e-Services portal. Further, we’ve implemented MyGov portal, One Nation One Ration Card, Grievance Redressal, and Feedback mechanism.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image