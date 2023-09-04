Anirudh Saran Singh, Secretary, Department of IT, Government of Arunachal Pradesh

In this video:

Key Address: Anirudh Saran Singh, Secretary, Department of IT, Government of Arunachal Pradesh

Topic: Using Technology to leapfrog into the future – The Arunachal Story

Key Highlights:

[1] One of the major challenges that governments face while providing effective delivery of services is the lack of last mile connectivity.

[2] In 2022, around 22 e-governance projects were implemented in Arunachal Pradesh. We call it the Year of E-governance.

[3] Today, Arunachal Pradesh’s directorates and districts are operating in a completely paperless manner.

[4] From 2016-2023 we’ve installed 1300+ 4G towers. Further we’re laying optical fibres as well.

[5] To enhance the last mile connectivity we have implemented e-Services portal. Further, we’ve implemented MyGov portal, One Nation One Ration Card, Grievance Redressal, and Feedback mechanism.