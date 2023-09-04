In this video:

Key Address: Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister, Maharashtra

Topic: Is India Prepared for Generative AI?

Key Highlights:

[1] Generative AI models are going to fundamentally change the way we work, the way we consume media, and almost every other aspect of our personal and professional lives.

[2] The projected impact of Generative AI will be worth billions of dollars.

[3] Be it content creation, be it music, be it research, etc. all of this going to be replaced. So we have to start integrating generative AI and develop our own fundamental model

[4] Time is now when we should start investing in creation of these models and data creation for this.

[5] Moreover, we need to reskill and upskill our workforce and transform our academics to ensure the developer right skill sets that make our younger generation more future ready