Day 2: Technology Sabha Excellence Awards 2022 | Technology Sabha 2022

Technology Sabha Awards 2022 Ceremony Winners:

Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Nagaland Information Commission, Government of Nagaland
+ Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, Government of Kerala
+ Government of Arunachal Pradesh
+ Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society

Award Category: Internet of Things
+ M. P. State Electronics Development Corporation
+ Bihar State Power Holding Company

Award Category: Artificial Intelligence
+ Police Department, Ananthapuram District, Government of Andhra Pradesh
+ Kerala Police Cyberdome

Award Category: Unified Communication
+ Kolkata Municipal Corporation

Award Category: eGovernance Analytics Champion
+ Electronics and IT Department, Government of Odisha

Award Category: Startup Champion
+ Software Technology Parks of India

