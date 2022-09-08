Day 2: Technology Sabha Excellence Awards 2022 | Technology Sabha 2022
Technology Sabha Awards 2022 Ceremony Winners:
Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Nagaland Information Commission, Government of Nagaland
+ Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, Government of Kerala
+ Government of Arunachal Pradesh
+ Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society
Award Category: Internet of Things
+ M. P. State Electronics Development Corporation
+ Bihar State Power Holding Company
Award Category: Artificial Intelligence
+ Police Department, Ananthapuram District, Government of Andhra Pradesh
+ Kerala Police Cyberdome
Award Category: Unified Communication
+ Kolkata Municipal Corporation
Award Category: eGovernance Analytics Champion
+ Electronics and IT Department, Government of Odisha
Award Category: Startup Champion
+ Software Technology Parks of India