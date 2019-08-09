Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Indian Express Group organises 26th edition of Technology Sabha and Awards

Bulaki Das Kalla, Minister for Energy, Public Health & Engineering, Ground Water, Art, Literature, Culture & Archeology, Govt. of Rajasthan; Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology & Communication, Govt of Rajasthan; S Radha Chauhan, Vocational Education & Skill Development Dept & Technical Education Dept, Govt were some of the key speakers at the conference

Technology SabhaeGov WatchEvents
By Abhishek Raval
0 0

The 26th edition of Technology Sabha (#techsabha) and Awards organised by the Indian Express Group kicked off in Jaipur. The theme of the conference is ‘e-Governance: Setting New Standards’.

Some of the senior bureaucrats addressed the audience on various aspects of e-Governance. A panel discussion on ‘How emerging technologies can transform e-governance’ and Adopting a proactive stance towards cybersecurity was also organised.

The Technology Sabha Awards recognised tech powered governance initiatives in eleven categories.

Bulaki Das Kalla, Minister for Energy, Public Health & Engineering, Ground Water, Art, Literature, Culture & Archeology, Govt. of Rajasthan; Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology & Communication, Govt of Rajasthan; S Radha Chauhan, Vocational Education & Skill Development Dept & Technical Education Dept, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh; Dr Neena Pahuja, Director General, ERNET India; Padma Jaiswal, Secretary – IT, Puducherry; Sarvesh Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Broadband Network Ltd (BBNL); Golok Kumar Simli, Principal Consultant, Chief of Technology, Passport Seva, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India; Ambrish Kumar, Commissioner and Special Secretary, Department of IT and Communication, Govt of Rajasthan; I P S Sethi, Deputy DG, NIC; Director Finance, Center for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) addressed the conference.

Below is the extract from the social media posts on the proceedings of the conference.

Technology Sabha Awards – 2019

The highlight of the third day will be a fireside chat with Prakash Kumar, CEO, GSTN.

Logon to www.technologysabha.com for live streaming
Engage with #techsabha on twitter, Linkedin and facebook


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abhishek Raval

Principal Correspondent at expresscomputer.in. Covers enterprise tech and e-governance with a focus on smart cities. He can be reached at [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.