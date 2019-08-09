Indian Express Group organises 26th edition of Technology Sabha and Awards
Bulaki Das Kalla, Minister for Energy, Public Health & Engineering, Ground Water, Art, Literature, Culture & Archeology, Govt. of Rajasthan; Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology & Communication, Govt of Rajasthan; S Radha Chauhan, Vocational Education & Skill Development Dept & Technical Education Dept, Govt were some of the key speakers at the conference
The 26th edition of Technology Sabha (#techsabha) and Awards organised by the Indian Express Group kicked off in Jaipur. The theme of the conference is ‘e-Governance: Setting New Standards’.
Some of the senior bureaucrats addressed the audience on various aspects of e-Governance. A panel discussion on ‘How emerging technologies can transform e-governance’ and Adopting a proactive stance towards cybersecurity was also organised.
The Technology Sabha Awards recognised tech powered governance initiatives in eleven categories.
Bulaki Das Kalla, Minister for Energy, Public Health & Engineering, Ground Water, Art, Literature, Culture & Archeology, Govt. of Rajasthan; Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology & Communication, Govt of Rajasthan; S Radha Chauhan, Vocational Education & Skill Development Dept & Technical Education Dept, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh; Dr Neena Pahuja, Director General, ERNET India; Padma Jaiswal, Secretary – IT, Puducherry; Sarvesh Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Broadband Network Ltd (BBNL); Golok Kumar Simli, Principal Consultant, Chief of Technology, Passport Seva, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India; Ambrish Kumar, Commissioner and Special Secretary, Department of IT and Communication, Govt of Rajasthan; I P S Sethi, Deputy DG, NIC; Director Finance, Center for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) addressed the conference.
Below is the extract from the social media posts on the proceedings of the conference.
Technology Sabha Awards – 2019
The highlight of the third day will be a fireside chat with Prakash Kumar, CEO, GSTN.
Logon to www.technologysabha.com for live streaming
