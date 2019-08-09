Indian Express Group organises 26th edition of Technology Sabha and Awards

The 26th edition of Technology Sabha (#techsabha) and Awards organised by the Indian Express Group kicked off in Jaipur. The theme of the conference is ‘e-Governance: Setting New Standards’.

Some of the senior bureaucrats addressed the audience on various aspects of e-Governance. A panel discussion on ‘How emerging technologies can transform e-governance’ and Adopting a proactive stance towards cybersecurity was also organised.

The Technology Sabha Awards recognised tech powered governance initiatives in eleven categories.

Bulaki Das Kalla, Minister for Energy, Public Health & Engineering, Ground Water, Art, Literature, Culture & Archeology, Govt. of Rajasthan; Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology & Communication, Govt of Rajasthan; S Radha Chauhan, Vocational Education & Skill Development Dept & Technical Education Dept, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh; Dr Neena Pahuja, Director General, ERNET India; Padma Jaiswal, Secretary – IT, Puducherry; Sarvesh Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Broadband Network Ltd (BBNL); Golok Kumar Simli, Principal Consultant, Chief of Technology, Passport Seva, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India; Ambrish Kumar, Commissioner and Special Secretary, Department of IT and Communication, Govt of Rajasthan; I P S Sethi, Deputy DG, NIC; Director Finance, Center for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) addressed the conference.

Below is the extract from the social media posts on the proceedings of the conference.

Technology Sabha Awards – 2019

Congratulations ~ State Transport Department, Maharashtra for winning in the Enterprise Applications Category for 'Vaahan and Sarathi (Parivahan Suite)' at Technology Sabha 2019, Jaipur

Congratulations ~ Department of IT&C, Government of Rajasthan for winning in the Enterprise Applications Category for 'State Central Master Data Hub' at Technology Sabha 2019, Jaipur

The highlight of the third day will be a fireside chat with Prakash Kumar, CEO, GSTN.

