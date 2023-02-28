In this video:

Loknath Behera, MD, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, Government of Kerala

Topic: Building inter-modal transportation and integration of travel through use of technology

Key Highlights:

+ Intermodal integration is very helpful to people for their everyday commuting

+ ‌We’ve implemented QR-based ticketing in Kochi Metro

+ ‌In 2021, we launched the ‘Water Metro’ to improve connectivity between the 11 islands that surround Kochi

+ The Infrastructure of ‘Water Metro’ is identical to a regular metro and a passenger has to go through AFC gates before boarding the ‘Water Metro’

+ ‌Public participation in digitalization initiatives is of utmost importance. These digital services should be service-centric