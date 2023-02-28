Loknath Behera, MD, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, Government of Kerala
Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 2 | 24th February 2023 | Hotel Crowne Plaza, Kochi
In this video:
Loknath Behera, MD, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, Government of Kerala
Topic: Building inter-modal transportation and integration of travel through use of technology
Key Highlights:
+ Intermodal integration is very helpful to people for their everyday commuting
+ We’ve implemented QR-based ticketing in Kochi Metro
+ In 2021, we launched the ‘Water Metro’ to improve connectivity between the 11 islands that surround Kochi
+ The Infrastructure of ‘Water Metro’ is identical to a regular metro and a passenger has to go through AFC gates before boarding the ‘Water Metro’
+ Public participation in digitalization initiatives is of utmost importance. These digital services should be service-centric