In this video:

Shekhar Singh, Commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra

Topic: Harnessing Technology for Citizen-Centric Governance

Key Highlights:

[1] We have been among the most proactive cities in terms of adoption of technology. From smart cities to digital identity and e-governance are some areas where we’ve been working tremendously.

[2] In terms of IT adoption, PCMC is using IT enabled waste management and sanitation, GIS mapping and ERP systems, IoT based solutions, smart traffic and surveillance, and much more.

[3] PCMC smart Saarthi mobile app, our website, Citizen Facilitation Centers, Jansamvad (citizen connect forum), WhatsApp chatbot, and social media channels are some significant steps that we have taken to strengthen the government-citizen connect.

[4] We have deployed AI based smart water management system powered by FIDO technology. The technology enables us to smartly identify leakages along the pipelines and helps us reduce wastage and effectively manage resources.

[5] One of the smart education initiatives that we’ve deployed is AI based monitoring. This, through CCTV cameras captures class rooms and monitors student and teacher behaviour, class proceedings, and more.