Sanjay Kumar Das, Additional Secretary, IT & Electronics Department, and Managing Director, WEBEL

In this video:

Topic: Webel – A golden journey for 50 years

Key Highlights:

[1] Webel stands out for its focus on security, being the sole PSU with a complete security vertical.

[2] ⁠The Motto of Webel extends beyond digital transformation to fostering business growth.

[3] ⁠Specialisations include skill development, data centers, hardware and networking, cyber assurance, cybersecurity consulting, and emerging technology training.

[4] Recently launched Center of Excellence on Data Science and Machine Learning highlights the commitment to innovation.

[5] ⁠Webel is the largest CCTV integrator in Eastern India and the establishment of Community Radio Stations equipped with Webel-manufactured FM transmitters.