Sanjay Kumar Das, Additional Secretary, IT & Electronics Department, and Managing Director, WEBEL
Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 2 | 2nd March 2024 I The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata
In this video:
Topic: Webel – A golden journey for 50 years
Key Highlights:
[1] Webel stands out for its focus on security, being the sole PSU with a complete security vertical.
[2] The Motto of Webel extends beyond digital transformation to fostering business growth.
[3] Specialisations include skill development, data centers, hardware and networking, cyber assurance, cybersecurity consulting, and emerging technology training.
[4] Recently launched Center of Excellence on Data Science and Machine Learning highlights the commitment to innovation.
[5] Webel is the largest CCTV integrator in Eastern India and the establishment of Community Radio Stations equipped with Webel-manufactured FM transmitters.