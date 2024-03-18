Express Computer

Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 2 | 2nd March 2024 I The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata

Sanjay Kumar Das, Additional Secretary, IT & Electronics Department, and Managing Director, WEBEL

Topic: Webel – A golden journey for 50 years

Key Highlights:
[1] Webel stands out for its focus on security, being the sole PSU with a complete security vertical.

[2] ⁠The Motto of Webel extends beyond digital transformation to fostering business growth.

[3] ⁠Specialisations include skill development, data centers, hardware and networking, cyber assurance, cybersecurity consulting, and emerging technology training.

[4] Recently launched Center of Excellence on Data Science and Machine Learning highlights the commitment to innovation.

[5] ⁠Webel is the largest CCTV integrator in Eastern India and the establishment of Community Radio Stations equipped with Webel-manufactured FM transmitters.

