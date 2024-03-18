Panel Discussion on ‘Embracing the Digital Horizon: Best Practices to Balance Innovation and Security’

Panelists in this video:

+ Dr Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Director, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT)

+ Vijay Devnath, GGM and CISO, Infrastructure & Security, Ministry of Railways, Center for Railway Information Systems

+ Lilly Prasad, CTO, FSSAI

+ Praveen Kulkarni, National Manager (Business Development), Digital India & Strategic Projects, OpenText

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Dr Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Director, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT):

+ C-DOT acts as a mentor, offering specialised professional support to startups, and spearheads the fastest 5G network rollout. Additionally, CDOT designs citizen-centric portals for solving citizen problems in a budget.

[2] Vijay Devnath, GGM and CISO, Infrastructure & Security, Ministry of Railways, Center for Railway Information Systems, Government of India:

+ Enhancing existing systems, reducing costs, efforts, and improving business operations are key goals. Startups often overlook scalability, applicability, and survivability factors, requiring mentorship for incorporating security and safety by design principles. Proactive measures such as ‘security by design’ are essential, as patching vulnerabilities at the end is ineffective, especially regarding security.

[3] Lilly Prasad, CTO, FSSAI:

+ Innovation involves developing efficient systems capable of solving problems reliably and dynamically. Implementing strict compliance and auditing mechanisms is crucial for ensuring security, with a focus on educating individuals to foster a security-conscious culture. Adopting a zero-trust framework is imperative for robust security protocols.

[4] Praveen Kulkarni, National Manager (Business Development), Digital India & Strategic Projects, OpenText:

+ Security should be viewed as an integral layer rather than an add-on, with threat assessment and severity considerations being paramount. Establishing a trust framework and fostering a culture of security awareness are essential for safeguarding enterprises in the digital landscape.