Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Sabha  »  Panel Discussion on ‘Embracing the Digital Horizon: Best Practices to Balance Innovation and Security’

Panel Discussion on ‘Embracing the Digital Horizon: Best Practices to Balance Innovation and Security’

Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 2 | 2nd March 2024 I The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata

Technology SabhaVideos
By Express Computer
0 7

Panelists in this video:
+ Dr Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Director, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT)
+ Vijay Devnath, GGM and CISO, Infrastructure & Security, Ministry of Railways, Center for Railway Information Systems
+ Lilly Prasad, CTO, FSSAI
+ Praveen Kulkarni, National Manager (Business Development), Digital India & Strategic Projects, OpenText
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:
[1] Dr Pankaj Kumar Dalela, Director, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT):
+ C-DOT acts as a mentor, offering specialised professional support to startups, and spearheads the fastest 5G network rollout. Additionally, CDOT designs citizen-centric portals for solving citizen problems in a budget.

[2] Vijay Devnath, GGM and CISO, Infrastructure & Security, Ministry of Railways, Center for Railway Information Systems, Government of India:
+ Enhancing existing systems, reducing costs, efforts, and improving business operations are key goals. Startups often overlook scalability, applicability, and survivability factors, requiring mentorship for incorporating security and safety by design principles. Proactive measures such as ‘security by design’ are essential, as patching vulnerabilities at the end is ineffective, especially regarding security.

[3] Lilly Prasad, CTO, FSSAI:
+ Innovation involves developing efficient systems capable of solving problems reliably and dynamically. Implementing strict compliance and auditing mechanisms is crucial for ensuring security, with a focus on educating individuals to foster a security-conscious culture. Adopting a zero-trust framework is imperative for robust security protocols.

[4] Praveen Kulkarni, National Manager (Business Development), Digital India & Strategic Projects, OpenText:
+ Security should be viewed as an integral layer rather than an add-on, with threat assessment and severity considerations being paramount. Establishing a trust framework and fostering a culture of security awareness are essential for safeguarding enterprises in the digital landscape.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image