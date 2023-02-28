Mayank Chaturvedi, Country Manager – Public Sector, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt Ltd
Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 2 | 24th February 2023 | Hotel Crowne Plaza, Kochi
In this video:
Topic: Accelerating Digital Transformation
Key Highlights:
+ Becoming digital is inevitable, as it plays a huge role in each and every facet of our lives
+ Foundation of HPE is from data, in data and around data
+ By 2025 the world will see around 50% rise in data and 150 Billion Devices will be connected
+ Only 30% of the activity today is on Public Cloud
+ HPE is evolving by developing a unified platform that provides a common user experience across all IT layers