In this video:

Mayank Chaturvedi, Country Manager – Public Sector, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt Ltd

Topic: Accelerating Digital Transformation

Key Highlights:

+ Becoming digital is inevitable, as it plays a huge role in each and every facet of our lives

+ Foundation of HPE is from data, in data and around data

+ By 2025 the world will see around 50% rise in data and 150 Billion Devices will be connected

+ Only 30% of the activity today is on Public Cloud

+ HPE is evolving by developing a unified platform that provides a common user experience across all IT layers