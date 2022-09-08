Panel Discussion on ‘Strengthening the Organizational Cyber Security Posture’ | Technology Sabha 2022
Panelists in this video:
+ Vijay Devnath, GM & CISO, Centre for Railways Information System (CRIS), Ministry of Railways, Government of India
+ Sukla Mukhopadhyay, GM (Security & Governance) & CISO, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL)
+ Anil Sagar, Director (Scientist F), CERT-In, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India
+ Shital Jiwane, CISO, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)
+ Piyush Somani, Founder, CMD & CEO, ESDS Software Solution Ltd
Key Highlights:
Vijay Devnath, GM & CISO, Centre for Railways Information System, Ministry of Railways, Government of India (Moderator):
+ Business operators or OT need to be made aware about cyber threats and they need to be vigilant about the cybersecurity issues
Sukla Mukhopadhyay, GM IS, Security & Governance, CISO – Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd:
+ We need to spread more awareness among OT administrators on cybersecurity. Further we need to secure our IT infrastructure with apt solutions
Anil Sagar, Director (Scientist F), CERT-In, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India:
+ Organisations need to keep a track of their networks and systems, so they can trace cyber attacks and deploy solutions accordingly
Shital Jiwane, CISO, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd:
+ Whenever we face any IT or OT security issues, we run risk assessments as the first response
Piyush Somani, Founder, CMD & CEO, ESDS Software Solution Ltd:
+ RBI leverages multifactor authentication, a layered security model, to make the transactions further secure
+ One doesn’t need big expensive solutions to secure networks and systems. Small and cheap solutions like OTP, sms verification, CVV, etc. are effective solutions to enhance cybersecurity