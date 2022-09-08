Dr Prashant Narnaware, IAS Commissioner, Social Welfare, Government of Maharashtra | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Dr Prashant Narnaware, IAS Commissioner, Social Welfare, Government of Maharashtra

Key Highlights:

+ ‌During the Covid times, we developed an online pendency disposal system through which we disposed over 40 lakh letters resolving people’s grievances

+ ‌We have linked the APIs with the tehsildar to ensure the seamless and convenient process for people who want to get caste certificates

+ ‌We are working with the Government of India on the transgender portal

+ ‌Covid pandemic proved to be a learning experience and we could explore various elements of technology during this period