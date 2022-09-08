Express Computer

Parul Gaur Mittal, Special Secretary, State Council for IT & e-Governance, Department of IT & Communication, Arunachal Pradesh | Technology Sabha 2022

By Express Computer
In this video:
Parul Gaur Mittal, Special Secretary, State Council for IT & e-Governance, Department of IT & Communication, Arunachal Pradesh

Topic: Digital Initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh

Key Highlights:
+ ‌Arunachal Pradesh faces a lot of connectivity issues. Topography is one of the major issues
+ ‌Our team airlifted the VSAT equipment to Vijoy Nagar to setup connection in the area. This was a success story as Vijoy Nagar is surrounded by Myanmar from three sides and also does not have motorable roads
+ ‌Government of Arunachal Pradesh has implemented e-Office in most Government offices across the state. And the state secretariat is operating in a paperless manner
+ ‌e-Cabinet is another successful e-Governance initiative taken by the Arunachal Pradesh Government
+ ‌We have made the process of availing the inner line permit for non-residents completely Online

