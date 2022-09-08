Key Address by Sumnesh Joshi, DDG, Joint Secretary, UIDAI, Government of India | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Key Address by Sumnesh Joshi, DDG, Joint Secretary, UIDAI, Government of India

Topic: Why Digital Identity is Key to make e-Governance Effective and Resident Friendly

Key Highlights:

+ ‌Government services should be focused to innovate and solve the issues of the people at the grassroots level

+ ‌The aim of creating a digital identity is to ensure that there is no need for the people to visit Government offices to avail services

+ ‌’JAM Trinity’ has transformed the transactions between the Government and the citizens

+ ‌Aadhaar is the only identity that one can verify offline