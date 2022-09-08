KD Vizo, Principal Secretary – IT, Power & CMO, Nagaland | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

KD Vizo, Principal Secretary – IT, Power & CMO, Nagaland

Topic: e-Governance Initiatives & Developments in Nagaland

Key Highlights:

+ We need a system where we can make the most of Technology smoothly

+ Nagaland has taken a number of initiatives to make governance transparent and accessible

+ We do want to make nagaland the next IT Destination of the country

+ All our departments have dedicated websites and the data is stored on the state data center

+ Nagaland has tremendous investment opportunities in various sectors including the IT sector which should be explored

+ The Government, private players and the Society, are the 3 key components of Good Governance Mechanism