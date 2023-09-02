In this video:

Sajith Menon, Senior Technical Evangelist, Manage Engine

Topic: Driving digital transformation in government organizations

Key Highlights:

[1] Through Manage Engine, government can monitor ever expanding IT environments to get 360-degree views of traditional, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures.

[2] We help you discover and eliminate performance bottlenecks automatically to keep your critical systems up, accelerate processes, and reduce operational costs.

[3] Today, cybersecurity is a major concern. Our product allows the user to prevent the use of unauthorized and malicious applications with ‘application allow list’ and ‘block list’.

[4] With Manage Engine, the user can remotely control and troubleshoot systems, backup disk images, install software applications, and much more.

[5] We also provide management and security of access to services and assets. This helps in secure single sign in and multi-factor authentication to reduce password associated risks. Moreover, you can simplify identity and access provisioning to provide employees and citizens secure, just-in-time access to the resources they need