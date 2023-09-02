Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India Bhashini Division (Bhashini), Digital India Corporation
Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 1 | 25th August 2023 I Crowne Plaza, Jaipur
Keynote Address: Amitabh Nag, Chief Executive Officer, Digital India Bhashini Division (Bhashini), Digital India Corporation
Topic: Inclusivity and Empowerment – Through AI
Key Highlights:
[1] We are building the language technology solutions using AI/ML to transcend the language barrier and also bridging the literacy and digital divide by using voice as medium
[2] We are providing approximately 14 languages, recognised by the Indian Constitution, as speech to text service. We also have services including text to text and text to speech.
[3] We are piloting voice based payments through voice commands and judgement translations, legal proceedings transcription and many other used cases through AI
[4] Bhashini has been setup with high quality of translation and low latency. We are also including low resource languages in the times to come