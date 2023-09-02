Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India Bhashini Division (Bhashini), Digital India Corporation

In this video:

Keynote Address: Amitabh Nag, Chief Executive Officer, Digital India Bhashini Division (Bhashini), Digital India Corporation

Topic: Inclusivity and Empowerment – Through AI

Key Highlights:

[1] We are building the language technology solutions using AI/ML to transcend the language barrier and also bridging the literacy and digital divide by using voice as medium

[2] We are providing approximately 14 languages, recognised by the Indian Constitution, as speech to text service. We also have services including text to text and text to speech.

[3] We are piloting voice based payments through voice commands and judgement translations, legal proceedings transcription and many other used cases through AI

[4] Bhashini has been setup with high quality of translation and low latency. We are also including low resource languages in the times to come