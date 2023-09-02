Sumit Lal, Head Alliances, HP
Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 1 | 25th August 2023 I Crowne Plaza, Jaipur
In this video:
Topic: Making in India for India
Key Highlights:
[1] We’re the no.1 PC maker and we are proud that there are over 15 laptops that we produce under the Make in India movement.
[2] We have several programs to train the teachers. These programs are NCERT certified.
[3] We are environment conscious as well. We have one of our latest product that is made up of around 70 percent recycled materials.