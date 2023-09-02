Panel Discussion: Digital Transformation in Government Sector: Challenges and Opportunities

Panelists in this video:

+ Pratap Singh, Principal Commissioner, Income Tax, Gurugram

+ Bhaskar Katamneni, Commissioner, School Education Infrastructure, Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh

+ Rubal Aggarwal, Commissioner, Integrated Child Development Scheme, Women & Child Dept, Maharasthra

+ Anu Kumari, Director, Kerala State IT Mission, Kerala

+ Jitendra Kumar Verma, State Informatics Officer, NIC, Rajasthan

+ Sajith Menon, Senior Technical Evangelist, Manage Engine

Moderator: Jagriti Yadav, Lead Client Partner, IBM India/South Asia

Key Highlights:

[1] Pratap Singh, Principal Commissioner – Income Tax, Gurugram:

+ Today, at the Income Tax department, we’re handling around 8 crore returns and our processing time is less than a month. We are seeing more users filing taxes online.

[2] Bhaskar Katamneni, Commissioner – School Education Infrastructure, Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh:

+ Fundamentally, we need to first ensure our basics right like ensuring kids attend school, proper infrastructure and facilities for students and teachers, and at last comes digitalization.

[3] Rubal Aggarwal, Commissioner, Integrated Child Development Scheme, Women & Child Development Department, Govt. of Maharashtra:

+ Digital transformation means automating workforce, platforms and processes that we need to digitize. Technology solutions need to be easy to use.

[4] Anu Kumari, Director, Kerala State IT Mission, Kerala:

+ We are coming up with India’s first Digital Science Park for effective implementation of latest technologies in different areas including governance to resolve issues.

[5] Jitendra Kumar Verma, State Informatics Officer, NIC, Rajasthan:

+ In Rajasthan, we have state-of-the-art Data Center facilities as well as Abhay Command Centre connected with smart cities cameras.

[6] Sajith Menon, Senior Technical Evangelist, Manage Engine:

+ Generative AI based tools like ChatGPT are in the nascent stage, so any user who is not well aware of the technology might not be able to make use of it