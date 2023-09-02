Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Sabha  »  Panel Discussion: Digital Transformation in Government Sector: Challenges and Opportunities

Panel Discussion: Digital Transformation in Government Sector: Challenges and Opportunities

Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 1 | 25th August 2023 I Crowne Plaza, Jaipur

Technology SabhaVideos
By Express Computer
0 7

Panelists in this video:
+ Pratap Singh, Principal Commissioner, Income Tax, Gurugram
+ Bhaskar Katamneni, Commissioner, School Education Infrastructure, Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh
+ Rubal Aggarwal, Commissioner, Integrated Child Development Scheme, Women & Child Dept, Maharasthra
+ Anu Kumari, Director, Kerala State IT Mission, Kerala
+ Jitendra Kumar Verma, State Informatics Officer, NIC, Rajasthan
+ Sajith Menon, Senior Technical Evangelist, Manage Engine

Moderator: Jagriti Yadav, Lead Client Partner, IBM India/South Asia

Key Highlights:
[1] Pratap Singh, Principal Commissioner – Income Tax, Gurugram:
+ Today, at the Income Tax department, we’re handling around 8 crore returns and our processing time is less than a month. We are seeing more users filing taxes online.

[2] Bhaskar Katamneni, Commissioner – School Education Infrastructure, Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh:
+ Fundamentally, we need to first ensure our basics right like ensuring kids attend school, proper infrastructure and facilities for students and teachers, and at last comes digitalization.

[3] Rubal Aggarwal, Commissioner, Integrated Child Development Scheme, Women & Child Development Department, Govt. of Maharashtra:
+ Digital transformation means automating workforce, platforms and processes that we need to digitize. Technology solutions need to be easy to use.

[4] Anu Kumari, Director, Kerala State IT Mission, Kerala:
+ We are coming up with India’s first Digital Science Park for effective implementation of latest technologies in different areas including governance to resolve issues.

[5] Jitendra Kumar Verma, State Informatics Officer, NIC, Rajasthan:
+ In Rajasthan, we have state-of-the-art Data Center facilities as well as Abhay Command Centre connected with smart cities cameras.

[6] Sajith Menon, Senior Technical Evangelist, Manage Engine:
+ Generative AI based tools like ChatGPT are in the nascent stage, so any user who is not well aware of the technology might not be able to make use of it

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image