In this video:

Jiten Pareek, Senior Solutions Architect, SAARC, Infoblox

Topic: The Hidden Potential of DNS in Security

Key Highlights:

[1] Data breaches in India costed around 17.6 crore in 2022 and around 78% of Indian organisations have experienced a ransomware attack

[2] We are in an era where the security has to proactive and not reactive

[3] DNS is the foundation of any infrastructure. Today, DNS is not just being used to provide connection but it is being used to carry out ransomware attacks or infiltration through look-alike domains. Therefore it’s imperative to monitor DNS

[4] DNS is like an Aadhaar for your infrastructure and, as per a study, around 90% of malware reply on DNS

[5] Monitoring DNS can aid the user in detecting malicious DNS activity and helps in countering evasion