Vikas Awasthi, Head – Govt Business, Check Point Software, India & SAARC
Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 1 | 25th August 2023 I Crowne Plaza, Jaipur
In this video:
Topic: Artificial Intelligence in the age of the Evolving Threat Landscape – Preparing for What’s Next
Key Highlights:
[1] Generative AI tools like ChatGPT can be of much help to us, however, someone can easily misuse it to write phishing codes, or anything more threatening.
[2] There’s a huge shortage of skills in terms of cybersecurity.
[3] We have cybersecurity solutions in silos and these solution providers do not communicate with each other. So we at Checkpoint have started providing a platform approach to give you a unified view.
[4] The deep part of prevention depends on the deeper aspects of AI, which progresses as well.
[5] The best cybersecurity is based on three Cs – Comprehensive, Consolidated, and Collaborative.