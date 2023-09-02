In this video:

Vikas Awasthi, Head – Govt Business, Check Point Software, India & SAARC

Topic: Artificial Intelligence in the age of the Evolving Threat Landscape – Preparing for What’s Next

Key Highlights:

[1] Generative AI tools like ChatGPT can be of much help to us, however, someone can easily misuse it to write phishing codes, or anything more threatening.

[2] There’s a huge shortage of skills in terms of cybersecurity.

[3] We have cybersecurity solutions in silos and these solution providers do not communicate with each other. So we at Checkpoint have started providing a platform approach to give you a unified view.

[4] The deep part of prevention depends on the deeper aspects of AI, which progresses as well.

[5] The best cybersecurity is based on three Cs – Comprehensive, Consolidated, and Collaborative.