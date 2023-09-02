Express Computer

Naveen Jain, Secretary, School Education, Language and Library Departments, and Panchayati Raj (Elementary Education) Department, Rajasthan

Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 1 | 25th August 2023 I Crowne Plaza, Jaipur

Key Address: Naveen Jain, Secretary, School Education, Language and Library Departments, and Panchayati Raj (Elementary Education) Department, Rajasthan

Topic: How Technology can shape education in Rajasthan

Key Highlights:
[1] Shala Darpan is a software in Rajasthan being implemented in all the 65000 government schools. So all the data from schools is being mapped through this portal. This has made it very easy to monitor as well.

[2] We are launching an app to record shortcomings identified during audits of government schools. A ticket will be generated once an issue is added and it will only be marked done once it’s actually done.

[3] We have an elaborate video repository of educational content. Therefore, schools need to just download the Mission Gyan app and they can teach students through videos.

[4] We will be soon conducting monitoring through video conferencing to know for which subjects/ classes we need to have more teachers.

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

