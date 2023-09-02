Express Computer

Anindya Biswas, Head for Government and BFSI business in India & Senior Director, Oracle

Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 1 | 25th August 2023 I Crowne Plaza, Jaipur

Topic: SaaS – Next Generation of Public Governance

Key Highlights:
[1] At present, the priorities of the Government of India is to enhance digital infrastructure removing silos, securing digital economy, digital skilling, and data-driven decision making.

[2] India’s national education platform – DIKSHA has migrated to Oracle cloud. The move is helping them to enhance scalability, security, cost effectiveness, and ability to adjust capacity based on demands.

[3] Oracle solution stack helped the Income Tax department to achieve unprecedented filing of almost 2.5 million returns in a day. The number of return filers are currently around 70-80 million and this number is likely to double in the coming 5 years.

[4] It should not be just ease of doing business but ease of doing everything. We should implement technology smartly to effectively deliver the best of us with ease.

