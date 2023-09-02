Fireside Chat: GVL Satya Kumar, MD, CRIS & Nandini Singh, Leader – Public Sector & Oil & Gas Leader, IBM India/South Asia

In this video:

Fireside Chat: GVL Satya Kumar, Managing Director, Centre for Railway Information Systems & Nandini Singh, Leader – Public Sector & Oil & Gas Leader, IBM India/South Asia

Key Highlights:

[1] We are rapidly modernising the railways and enhancing our capacities.

[2] We want to replicate the digital twin on the operational side and on the cultural side as well.

[3] On the technology side Indian Railways is progressing at good place. We have a program called ‘Kavach’ coming up, while on the infrastructure side two new freight corridors are also coming up.

[4] Further, we are shifting to cloud architecture rapidly. We have a cloud-based architecture and by 2028 we’ll shift our entire applications to cloud.

[5] To have in-built security levels, we’re in collaboration with C-DOT.

[6] We are actively connected with the private sector, except for the area of application development which we do in-house.