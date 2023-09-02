Fireside Chat: GVL Satya Kumar, MD, CRIS & Nandini Singh, Leader – Public Sector & Oil & Gas Leader, IBM India/South Asia
Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 1 | 25th August 2023 I Crowne Plaza, Jaipur
In this video:
Key Highlights:
[1] We are rapidly modernising the railways and enhancing our capacities.
[2] We want to replicate the digital twin on the operational side and on the cultural side as well.
[3] On the technology side Indian Railways is progressing at good place. We have a program called ‘Kavach’ coming up, while on the infrastructure side two new freight corridors are also coming up.
[4] Further, we are shifting to cloud architecture rapidly. We have a cloud-based architecture and by 2028 we’ll shift our entire applications to cloud.
[5] To have in-built security levels, we’re in collaboration with C-DOT.
[6] We are actively connected with the private sector, except for the area of application development which we do in-house.