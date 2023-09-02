Express Computer

Technology Sabha Excellence Awards 2023 | Day 1 | Jaipur

Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 1 | 25th August 2023 I Crowne Plaza, Jaipur

By Express Computer
Technology Sabha Excellence Awards 2023 Ceremony Winners (Day 1):

Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bhopal
+ West Bengal State Beverages Corporation Limited
+ Department of Information Technology & Communication, Government of Rajasthan
+ Revenue Department, Government of Maharashtra
+ Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
+ Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited

Award Category: Document Management
+ Department of Stamps and Registration, Government of Karnataka

Award Category: Artificial Intelligence
+ Jhansi Smart City Limited 
+ Directorate of Geology & Mining, Government of Uttar Pradesh
+ Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department, Government of West Bengal

Award Category: Cloud
NIXI – CSC Data Services Limited

Award Category: Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
+ Finance Department, Government of West Bengal

Award Category: Internet of Things (IoT)
+ Patna Smart City Limited

Award Category: Open Source
+ Food Safety and Standards Authority of India

Award Category: Big Data / Analytics
+ Excise Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh
+ Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Rajasthan
+ Department of Goods and Services Tax, Government of Maharashtra
+ Department of Information Technology & Communication, Government of Rajasthan
+ Commercial Tax Department, Government of Rajasthan
+ Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency

