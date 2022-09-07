Express Computer

Santosh Y Kulkarni, Country Manager, Smart Solutions, Vertiv India | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:
Santosh Y Kulkarni, Country Manager, Smart Solutions, Vertiv India

Topic: Scale with Confidence into a Digital Future

Key Highlights:
+ ‌We offer UPS systems for all types of customers, from those who have one rack server, to large-scale customers as well
+ ‌The products we offer are modular and this allows the customers to upgrade technologies with time, without going for a complete infrastructure upgrade
+ ‌We believe in ensuring infrastructure scalability while minimizing CAPEX
+ ‌One of our crucial innovations is that we have developed an enterprise-size data centre in just a rack
+ ‌Our system utilises 30% less power making it more sustainable than most solutions in the market

