Santosh Y Kulkarni, Country Manager, Smart Solutions, Vertiv India | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Santosh Y Kulkarni, Country Manager, Smart Solutions, Vertiv India

Topic: Scale with Confidence into a Digital Future

Key Highlights:

+ ‌We offer UPS systems for all types of customers, from those who have one rack server, to large-scale customers as well

+ ‌The products we offer are modular and this allows the customers to upgrade technologies with time, without going for a complete infrastructure upgrade

+ ‌We believe in ensuring infrastructure scalability while minimizing CAPEX

+ ‌One of our crucial innovations is that we have developed an enterprise-size data centre in just a rack

+ ‌Our system utilises 30% less power making it more sustainable than most solutions in the market