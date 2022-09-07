Panel Discussion on ‘Innovation and Emerging Technologies in Government: Keys to Success’ | Technology Sabha 2022

Panelists in this video:

+ Dr Saibal Sarkar, Dy Director General & State Informatics Officer, National Informatics Centre, West Bengal State Centre Kolkata

+ Lily Prasad, CTO, FSSAI

+ Dr Sandeep Goyal, Additional Project Director, M.P. State Electronics Development Corporation, Department of Science & Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh

+ K Anvar Sadath, CEO, Kerala Infrastructure & Technology for Education (KITE), Government of Kerala

+ Uma Chauhan, Scientist G, e-Governance Group, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India

+ Manoj Kumar Pattnaik, IAS, CEO, Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC), Government of Odisha

+ P Prakash, IPS, IGP South Zone & Nodal officer, Cyberdome, Kerala

+ Angiah Santhanaswamy, Director & Head Public Sector Business Development, Oracle India (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

Dr Saibal Sarkar, Dy Director General & State Informatics Officer, National Informatics Centre, West Bengal State Centre Kolkata:

+ ‌In West Bengal we are working with Kolkata police for smart traffic management

Lily Prasad, CTO, FSSAI:

+ ‌We are leveraging technology solutions to develop automated risk management systems that can generate alerts automatically based on the risk

Dr Sandeep Goyal, Additional Project Director, M.P. State Electronics Development Corporation, Department of Science & Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh:

+ ‌We have started exploring AR, VR technologies to improve governance and using data to improve decision making

K Anwar Sadath, CEO, Kerala Infrastructure & Technology for Education (KITE), Government of Kerala:

+ ‌We took the curriculum and pedagogy as the core element and developed technology solutions around it. We’re using open source software to build our applications

Uma Chauhan, Scientist G, e-Governance Group, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India:

+ ‌We have worked out an audit criteria for SAAS services and soon we will be coming out with that

P Prakash, IPS, IGP South Zone & Nodal Officer, Cyberdome, Kerala:

+ ‌We have observed that organisations should only go for technologies based on their needs and not just by choice

Dr. Uma Shankar S, IAS, Excise Commissioner & MD West Bengal State Beverage Corporation Ltd.:

– ‌We are leveraging a system wherein we calculate and track every unit of every product using NIC-developed systems. Through this we ensure the authenticity of the products