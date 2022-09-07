Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Sabha  »  Amit Agarwal, Head – Sales & Business Development, Yotta Infrastructure | Technology Sabha 2022

Amit Agarwal, Head – Sales & Business Development, Yotta Infrastructure | Technology Sabha 2022

Technology SabhaVideos
By Express Computer
0 10

In this video:
Amit Agarwal, Head – Sales & Business Development, Yotta Infrastructure

Topic: Bridging the Digital Divide

Key Highlights:
+ ‌It is no more bridging the digital gap, we have already done that. Now we’re trying to ‘velocitize’ Digital India and Digital World
+ ‌IT spends in India is projected to reach $114.9 billion in 2022, which is a 7.7% growth over 2021
+ ‌India’s e-Commerce market is projected to grow to $188 billion by 2025
+ ‌Smart cities are major contributors to the growing Cloud market in India and it is expected to generate most demands for Cloud solutions in the times to come
+ ‌Yotta have started operations in Navi Mumbai. We’re about to begin operations in Delhi and we will also be launching our data centre in Kolkata soon

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Learn how To build a forward-looking finance function
Register Now
close-image