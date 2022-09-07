Amit Agarwal, Head – Sales & Business Development, Yotta Infrastructure | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Amit Agarwal, Head – Sales & Business Development, Yotta Infrastructure

Topic: Bridging the Digital Divide

Key Highlights:

+ ‌It is no more bridging the digital gap, we have already done that. Now we’re trying to ‘velocitize’ Digital India and Digital World

+ ‌IT spends in India is projected to reach $114.9 billion in 2022, which is a 7.7% growth over 2021

+ ‌India’s e-Commerce market is projected to grow to $188 billion by 2025

+ ‌Smart cities are major contributors to the growing Cloud market in India and it is expected to generate most demands for Cloud solutions in the times to come

+ ‌Yotta have started operations in Navi Mumbai. We’re about to begin operations in Delhi and we will also be launching our data centre in Kolkata soon