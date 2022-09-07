Dr. Antriksh Johri, Director (IT & Project) & CISO, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Dr. Antriksh Johri, Director (IT & Project) & CISO, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Topic: Digitalization Journey of CBSE

Key Highlights:

+ ‌We have developed many IT systems to cater to a large number of applications for our students, teachers, institutions, and other stakeholders

+ ‌When we develop systems we should keep it agile for re-engineering based on future requirements

+ ‌We have a state-of-the-art online system SARAS that we use for the affiliation process. The system enables us to have virtual inspection of the institutions

+ ‌With the help of GIS we’re able to assess the location and nearby areas of schools as a part of the virtual inspection