Gurinder Singh, Manager, Sales Engineering- India & SAARC, Netskope | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Gurinder Singh, Manager, Sales Engineering- India & SAARC, Netskope

Topic: Achieving Security Nirvana through Adaptive Zero Trust Framework

Key Highlights:

+ ‌When an organisation opens doors to Cloud, the threat vectors certainly rises and to address these issues, what we need is a zero-trust framework

+ ‌Cloud to Cloud transactions are not secured by perimeter security solutions. Therefore, to prevent the risk of data breaches and fortify applications zero-trust frameworks have come into existence

+ ‌Zero-trust framework is basically where an organisation adopts multiple security controls to enhance resilience and improve risk mitigation

+ ‌Moving from a traditional VPN solution to a more modern and secure VPN solution is another facet of adopting a zero-trust framework