Arvind Kumar, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), MeitY, Government of India | Technology Sabha 2022
In this video:
Arvind Kumar, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), MeitY, Government of India
Topic: STPI Transforming Tech Startup Ecosystem
Key Highlights:
+ The first things required for innovation is collaboration and integration
+ Startup India has brought a big change in India which is evident to how the technology has penetrated to tier 2 & 3 cities as well
+ STPI have 25 state-of-the-art startup centres across the country that are industry-specific. People can use our sandbox for experimentation and innovation
+ We’re tapping startups from tier 2 & tier 3 cities and providing them funds to boost innovation & development in their cities
+ Co-WIN application posed a great help to create optimum utilisation of vaccines during the Covid times
+ State governments should be supportive to the young innovators. These might not have strong revenue models but have the innovative solutions to address critical issues