Vivek Kharpude, AVP Presales, ESDS Software Solution Ltd | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Vivek Kharpude, AVP Presales, ESDS Software Solution Ltd

Topic: Autonomous Digital Governance

Key Highlights:

+ ‌Major benefit of utilising Cloud to strengthen e-Governance is to streamline operations, enhance storage, optimise data management, and improve citizen service delivery

+ ‌ESDS is a one-stop-shop that offers a complete digitisation solution. From providing Cloud solutions to cybersecurity solutions and other associated services to help an organisation or a Government to shift to digital

+ ESDS has launched it’s own Software-as-a-Service model where we offer 50 services as of now

+ ‌Apart from Government Community Cloud, we have setup various community Clouds for different industries. For example, our BFSI Community Cloud is based on RBI guidelines