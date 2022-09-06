Pankaj Chawla, Head of Solutions Architects, SAARC, Infoblox | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Pankaj Chawla, Head of Solutions Architects, SAARC, Infoblox

Topic: DNSpionage – a Sophisticated and Growing Cyber-Attack

Key Highlights:

+ ‌95% of the cyber attacks uses DNS and there are very limited tools available that protect DNS

+ ‌If the DNS of any organisation goes down, all the applications services will go down

+ ‌If someone intervenes in the DNS layer of an organisation, then, the users will be redirected to malicious gateways

+ ‌Hackers target the DNS layer to get access to credentials and other essential data

+ ‌Organisations need to focus on security by design to ensure safety from cyber threats