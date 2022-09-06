Pankaj Chawla, Head of Solutions Architects, SAARC, Infoblox | Technology Sabha 2022
In this video:
Pankaj Chawla, Head of Solutions Architects, SAARC, Infoblox
Topic: DNSpionage – a Sophisticated and Growing Cyber-Attack
Key Highlights:
+ 95% of the cyber attacks uses DNS and there are very limited tools available that protect DNS
+ If the DNS of any organisation goes down, all the applications services will go down
+ If someone intervenes in the DNS layer of an organisation, then, the users will be redirected to malicious gateways
+ Hackers target the DNS layer to get access to credentials and other essential data
+ Organisations need to focus on security by design to ensure safety from cyber threats