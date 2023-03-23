CIO Panel Discussion: ‘How IT Leaders can Drive Business Innovation’

In this video:

CIO Panel Discussion on ‘How IT Leaders can Drive Business Innovation’

Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN, The Indian Express Group

Key Highlights:

Meheriar Patel, Group CIO, Digital Solutions, Jeena & Company:

+ What is the innovation that you are driving within your organisation is the key fundamental part of any business.

+ For all IT leaders it is important to have a roadmap for a sustainable business.

+ Making your investors happy is the key for any successful organisation.

Dhaval Pandya, Corporate CIO, Piramal Enterprises:

+ Culture is one of the most important things to drive innovation.

+ Eye for detail and identifying the right need is the fundamental of innovation.

+ The four stages through which innovation go through is ideation, collaboration, implementation and value realisation.

Navin Nathani, GM & Head – IT, Transformation & Value Creation, Hindalco Industries:

+ Innovation is not an event, its a process.

+ Make Mantras not goal for a successful business.

Tejas Shah, Head – IT Applications, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd:

+ Innovation Is not only identifying the gaps but the process during innovation.

+ Process and innovation needs to be in sync within an organisation