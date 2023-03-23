Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  The Digital Leadership Symposium  »  CIO Panel Discussion: ‘How IT Leaders can Drive Business Innovation’

CIO Panel Discussion: ‘How IT Leaders can Drive Business Innovation’

The Digital Leadership Symposium | 10th March 2023 | 6:30 PM Onwards | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai

The Digital Leadership SymposiumVideos
By Express Computer
0 2

In this video:
CIO Panel Discussion on ‘How IT Leaders can Drive Business Innovation’

Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN, The Indian Express Group

Key Highlights:

Meheriar Patel, Group CIO, Digital Solutions, Jeena & Company:
+ What is the innovation that you are driving within your organisation is the key fundamental part of any business.
+ For all IT leaders it is important to have a roadmap for a sustainable business.
+ Making your investors happy is the key for any successful organisation.

Dhaval Pandya, Corporate CIO, Piramal Enterprises:
+ Culture is one of the most important things to drive innovation.
+ Eye for detail and identifying the right need is the fundamental of innovation.
+ The four stages through which innovation go through is ideation, collaboration, implementation and value realisation.

Navin Nathani, GM & Head – IT, Transformation & Value Creation, Hindalco Industries:
+ Innovation is not an event, its a process.
+ Make Mantras not goal for a successful business.

Tejas Shah, Head – IT Applications, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd:
+ Innovation Is not only identifying the gaps but the process during innovation.
+ Process and innovation needs to be in sync within an organisation

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image