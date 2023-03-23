Express Computer

Panel Discussion: 'Leveraging the Power of Digital Strategy for an Organisation's Growth and Success'

The Digital Leadership Symposium | 10th March 2023 | 6:30 PM Onwards | Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai

In this video:
Panel Discussion on ‘Leveraging the Power of Digital Strategy for an Organisation’s Growth and Success’

Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN, The Indian Express Group

Key Highlights:

Rajiv Anand, Dy MD, Axis Bank Ltd:
1) Digital is balancing of operational risk and customer satisfaction
2) Digital Transformation has helped us have a delightful customer experience
3) In ‘Digital’ the enemy we are battling with is ‘Cash’

Parthasarathy V S, Vice Chairman, AllCargo Logistics & Independent Director, LIC:
1) Digital is everything that we have and that we do
2) Today the world is about Climate Change and Experiential Commerce which will change the business model of the entire country
3) One of the key things to remember is that ‘Digital’ is going to be the solution because one can adapt faster

Abraham Thomas, CEO, Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd:
1) Digital is all about the experience of consuming media
2) Technology has taken media and its consumption to the next level
3) The perfect combination is technique with technology in any business

Akash Saxenaa, Head – Enterprise Business, Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd:
1) At Samsung, we bring in a lot of Content Creation and Content Consumption
2) Digital is changing the way big time, we are automating everything and using a lot of robotics, RPA

Apurva Jani, Marketing Director, Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, Intel India:
1) Digital is a force multiplier across all the businesses
2) What is the ‘Oil’ for today’s age? It is ‘Data’
3) At Intel, we believe Digital is what Digital Does and we actively work with our partners and users to develop that

Ritesh Tiwari, CFO, Hindustan Unilever Ltd & Unilever South Asia & Sr VP, Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry:
1) The shift of Digital has increased the efficiency and cost management to drive growth and innovation in any business
2) Both ESG and Digital needs to be embedded for any business to survive

