In this video:

Fireside Chat with Nilesh Shah, President, Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry & Group President & MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC and Akash Saxenaa, Head – Enterprise Business, Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd

Key Highlights:

Nilesh Shah, President, Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Group President & MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC:

1) My Digital Transformation has to be better than my competitor’s journey, to be better ahead in business

2) More than the technology, the satisfaction of the customer is more important

Akash Saxenaa, Head-Enterprise Business, Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd:

1) At Samsung, we ensure service and support for the customer experience to be awesome

2) Proliferation of smartphones have really changed the game

3) At Samsung, we are building great things for India and Indian Customers