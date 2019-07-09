Accelerating Security in the Cloud

Date: 26th June 2019 | 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Securing cloud deployments is rapidly becoming an imperative for organizations of all sizes. Security Software and as a Service delivers not only protections for the cloud, from the cloud, but also it helps address the critical need to grow nimbly, unencumbered by legacy or operational overhead. The key is finding the right enterprise-ready services to meet your security needs, both now and as you expand cloud deployments. Attend this session to learn how an elastically scalable security monitoring solution delivered from the cloud can provide coverage where and when needed.

Speakers:

Sreekanth R Iyer, Cloud Security Architect – IBM Watson and Cloud Platform – Developer Services

