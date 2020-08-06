Big Data & The Big Fight Virtual Conclave 2020 | South Zone | 6th August 2020

Read Article

In this video:

+ Keynote Address: Containing the Covid-19 spread: Digitisation coupled with data management at the rescue

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana

+ Keynote Address: Technology to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic: Initiatives taken by Andhra Pradesh

Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Andhra Pradesh

+ Session by SAS: Data to Decisions: Covid-19 Response

Radhakrishna B, Director – Fraud Management & Security Intelligence Practice, SAS Institute (India) Pvt Ltd

+ Special Address: The role of tech tools to fight against Covid-19 pandemic and the road ahead

M. VijayaKumar, Managing Director, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (ELCOT), Government of Tamil Nadu

+ Special Address: The use of emerging technologies in tracing and treating Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu

Dr. Viduthalai Virumbi Balagurusamy, Health Officer, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Department of Health, Government of Tamil Nadu

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]