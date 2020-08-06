Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Webinars  »  Big Data & The Big Fight Virtual Conclave 2020 | South Zone | 6th August 2020

Big Data & The Big Fight Virtual Conclave 2020 | South Zone | 6th August 2020

VideoWebinarsVideos
By SAS
0 0
Read Article

In this video:

+ Keynote Address: Containing the Covid-19 spread: Digitisation coupled with data management at the rescue
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana

+ Keynote Address: Technology to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic: Initiatives taken by Andhra Pradesh
Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Andhra Pradesh

+ Session by SAS: Data to Decisions: Covid-19 Response
Radhakrishna B, Director – Fraud Management & Security Intelligence Practice, SAS Institute (India) Pvt Ltd

+ Special Address: The role of tech tools to fight against Covid-19 pandemic and the road ahead
M. VijayaKumar, Managing Director, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (ELCOT), Government of Tamil Nadu

+ Special Address: The use of emerging technologies in tracing and treating Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu
Dr. Viduthalai Virumbi Balagurusamy, Health Officer, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Department of Health, Government of Tamil Nadu


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

SAS
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.