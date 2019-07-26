IS 2019 THE YEAR OF THE HUMAN? AI Backlash or Harmony

Date: Thursday, 25th July 2019 | 3 pm – 4 pm IST | 60 Mins

Automated customer support has a bad reputation and perhaps it’s well-deserved. We’ve all cringed at the sound of the automated voice on the other end of the line asking us for the same account number we just entered. As the next wave of chatbots re-emerge in the customer service arena with promises to make life better for everyone, we’re seeing a backlash against artificial intelligence (AI). From Cricket advertisements to break-room conversations, people are expressing their concerns about an AI takeover. That fear is based on the misconception that bots can do all the same things human agents can.

Join us for an in-depth look at the difference between intelligence and cognition, and what this means for the future of human customer support.

We’ll explore:

Human cognition vs. intelligence and the limits of AI

The fear that bots will drive human customer service agents into extinction

How to automate processes without automating relationships

Shifting, not disappearing, jobs for humans

Speaker: Rajiv Garg, Senior Solutions Consultant – Customer Engagement and Support – India, LogMeIn

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]