Need for Identity and Access Management architecture for enterprises in today’s context

Fri, 25 September, 2020 | Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM IST | Live Discussion

By Thales - Technobind
Moderator:

  • Rana Gupta, VP of APAC Sales, Cloud Protection and Licensing, Thales

Panelists:

  • Prashanth GJ, Co-Founder & CEO, Technobind
  • Dilipkumar Panjwani, CISO CDPO & IT Controller, L&T Infotech Ltd (LTI)
  • Sethu Seetharaman, Chief Risk Officer, Mphasis
  • Amarjit Singh, Head – Strategic Projects, Security, Persistent Systems
  • Ved Prakash Nirbhya, CIO, Tech Mahindra
  • Aditya Vardhan, Head Cyber Security & Risks, Quess Corp (MFX India & Qtek Systems)
  • Manish Tiwari, Global CISO, Bharti Airtel
  • Chandan Pani, CISO, Mindtree
  • Kiran Belsekar, Vice President – Information Security, Aegon Life Insurance

Thales - Technobind
