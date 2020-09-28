Need for Identity and Access Management architecture for enterprises in today’s context
Fri, 25 September, 2020 | Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM IST | Live Discussion
In this video:
Moderator:
- Rana Gupta, VP of APAC Sales, Cloud Protection and Licensing, Thales
Panelists:
- Prashanth GJ, Co-Founder & CEO, Technobind
- Dilipkumar Panjwani, CISO CDPO & IT Controller, L&T Infotech Ltd (LTI)
- Sethu Seetharaman, Chief Risk Officer, Mphasis
- Amarjit Singh, Head – Strategic Projects, Security, Persistent Systems
- Ved Prakash Nirbhya, CIO, Tech Mahindra
- Aditya Vardhan, Head Cyber Security & Risks, Quess Corp (MFX India & Qtek Systems)
- Manish Tiwari, Global CISO, Bharti Airtel
- Chandan Pani, CISO, Mindtree
- Kiran Belsekar, Vice President – Information Security, Aegon Life Insurance
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]