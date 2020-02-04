Express Computer


Weekly Tech News Roundup – February 2020 Week 1 | 04 Feb 2020

A Roundup of the weekly tech news and updates brought to you by Express Computer and CRN India

This week’s wrap is a budget special covering all proposals and allocations made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the IT sector. Going by the Finance Minister’s words, she said that the Union Budget is to boost the income of people and enhance their purchasing power. Adding the fact that the proliferation of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is at the backdrop of Union Budget 2020-21.

Here are your takeaways:

5 new smart cities to be set up

  • Developed by state
  • Private partnership mode

Rs. 8000 crores allocated for quantum technologies

  • Under ‘National Mission’ over 5 years
  • Implemented by the Department of Science and Technology

Government e-Marketplace (GeM)- an online marketplace

  • Single platform for procurement of goods, services, and works
  • To become more than Rs. 3 lakh crore market

Policy for Data Centre Parks throughout the country

  • Allows private sector to build data centre parks
  • Inviting for foreign investment in all sectors

Domestic Manufacturing of Electronic Devices

  • Under Make in India initiative, manufacturing of electronic devices encouraged
  • Boost the domestic manufacturing sector and attract foreign investment

BharatNet gets 6000 crores to boost internet connectivity

‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme to eradicate TB with AI and ML

‘Nirvik’ scheme for ‘digital refund’ of duties to exporters

Degree level Online education to be offered by 100 institutes

Support for R&D, technology upgradations and business strategy

Read in detail:
https://www.expresscomputer.in/news/budget-2020-what-finance-minister-offers-the-technology-industry/46070/

https://www.expresscomputer.in/news/budget-2020-finance-minister-highlights-the-role-of-technology-across-sectors/46073/

You can also watch the above video on YouTube here


