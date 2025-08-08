Express Computer

Over 90% of Indian organisations to deploy AI Agents by 2026, Finds IDC–UiPath Study

Indian enterprises are moving rapidly from AI experimentation to large-scale deployment, with more than 90% expected to adopt AI agents within the next year. This is according to a new IDC InfoBrief, “Agentic Automation: Unlocking Seamless Orchestration for the Modern Enterprise”, commissioned by UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation.

The study reveals that around 40% of Indian organisations have already implemented agentic AI, while another 50% plan to do so by 2026. The surge is driven by the promise of greater productivity, agility, and decision-making accuracy. Spending on AI technologies in India is projected to grow at an annualised rate of 38% from 2023, reaching US$10.4 billion by 2028, with 2025 investments largely focused on building the infrastructure needed to support transformative, high-value use cases.

Adoption is strongest in manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and life sciences, where businesses are increasingly embedding AI agents into day-to-day operations. According to the report, 69% of organisations are using AI agents to enhance productivity, 59% for personalised customer engagement, and 57% for risk and fraud detection. The impact is already being felt, with 80% of organisations reporting improved productivity and 73% noting better decision-making capabilities.

However, the path to widespread deployment is not without challenges. Many enterprises face a shortage of skilled IT professionals, while concerns about data security, ethical implications, and regulatory compliance continue to loom large. Leaders also cite risks such as privacy breaches, lack of transparency in AI-driven decisions, and potential misuse of the technology.

Despite these hurdles, the momentum behind agentic automation is strong. By integrating AI agents with robotic process automation and orchestration, enterprises can automate complex workflows end-to-end. The report notes that many Indian organisations are willing to pay up to a 50% premium for the right platform, expecting as much as a threefold return on their investment.

“Agentic automation is rapidly redefining business operations across India. Our platform addresses key challenges such as security, compliance, and reliability—breaking down barriers to enterprise AI adoption,” said DebDeep Sengupta, Area Vice President, South Asia, UiPath.

IDC’s Deepika Giri added, “Becoming an AI-fueled business is no longer a choice but a strategic necessity. Leaders recognise its potential to drive productivity, innovation, and growth, while building resilience against future disruptions.”

The report concludes that responsible AI adoption will depend on creating transparent human–AI ecosystems, establishing robust governance frameworks, and ensuring compliance with privacy and security regulations. As India accelerates towards an AI-powered economy, the balance between innovation and trust will be critical to sustaining its competitive edge.

