84% of Indian enterprises struggle with cybersecurity visibility: Infopercept CISO Survey

A new survey from Infopercept Consulting has revealed a pressing cybersecurity challenge for Indian enterprises: 84% of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) lack complete visibility into their organization’s cyber exposures — including vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, human errors, and counterfeit assets.

The “State of Threat Exposure Management: India CISO Survey Report (Jan–June 2025)”, based on responses from 500 CISOs at large Indian enterprises, points to a troubling mix of fragmented tools, unclear ownership, and delayed remediation — conditions attackers are exploiting faster than ever.

“Cyber exposures are open doors for adversaries, and right now, Indian enterprises are leaving too many unlocked,” said Satyakam Acharya, Director of Exposure Management at Infopercept. “The issue is not just the rising number of exposures, but the lack of clarity, connected systems, and speed in fixing them.”

Key Findings

Visibility Gaps: 84% lack full exposure visibility; 69% rely on disconnected tools, and only 11% have a unified risk platform.

Rising Exposure Volumes: 83% report a sharp increase in known exposures in the last year, yet 66% fail to remediate over half on time.

Ownership Issues: 77% say remediation responsibility is undefined across IT, DevOps, and business units.

Custom Applications as a Top Threat: 87% cite them as their biggest concern, with fixes slowed by overburdened development teams.

Fragmented Risk View: 76% lack an integrated view across internal, external, and control exposures.

Flawed Scoring Models: 74% say traditional scoring like CVSS fails to reflect real-world urgency, calling for business-context-driven prioritization.

Human Factor Risks: 61% link Gen Z digital habits to new risks, with 74% finding traditional awareness training ineffective.

Despite the urgency, only 19% of surveyed organizations have a mature Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) program, even though 85% of CISOs believe CTEM adoption will significantly improve security posture by 2026.

“The gap between business priorities and security imperatives is widening,” noted Purvang Raval, Assistant Vice President of Product Marketing at Infopercept. “Until exposure management is treated as a continuous, business-aligned process, enterprises will struggle to stay ahead of attackers.”

The report concludes that without integrated tools, clear accountability, and contextual risk prioritization, Indian enterprises remain exposed — both to known vulnerabilities and the evolving human and application-driven threats shaping the next wave of cyber risk.