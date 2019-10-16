89% workers in India would trust robot more than manager: Study

Workers in India are the most excited about Artificial Intelligence (AI) with 89 per cent of them appearing to be more trusting of robots over their managers, says a new study. AI is becoming more prominent with 50 per cent of workers currently using some form of AI at work compared to only 32 per cent last year, according to the study conducted by leading Cloud service provider Oracle and research firm Future Workplace.

Workers in India (89 per cent) and China (88 per cent) are more trusting of robots over their managers, followed by Singapore (83 per cent), Brazil (78 per cent), Japan (76 per cent), UAE (74 per cent), Australia/New Zealand (58 per cent), France (56 per cent), the US (57 per cent) and the UK (54 per cent), said the “AI at Work” study.

“With technology adding great value to all organisational functions, people are excited about increasingly leveraging technologies like AI in HR,” Shaakun Khanna, Head of Human Capital Management (HCM) Applications, Asia Pacific, Oracle, said in a statement.

“The study also highlights another aspect that with technology taking care of transactional activities, leaders and managers need to bring more strategic value to management and use more of their soft skills with people,” Khanna said.

The study of 8,370 employees, managers and HR leaders across 10 countries, found that AI has changed the relationship between people and technology at work and is reshaping the role HR teams and managers need to play in attracting, retaining and developing talent.

Workers in China (77 per cent) and India (78 per cent) have adopted AI over 2X more than those in France (32 per cent) and Japan (29 per cent), the results showed.

