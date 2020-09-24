Acronis partners with Roborace to provide cyber protection support for the AI-Powered Motorsport Championship

Read Article

Acronis has announced its partnership with Roborace to provide easy, efficient, and secure AI-powered cyber protection solutions to the world’s first autonomous electric racing car competition. The company also announced the launch of a new Roborace team in partnership with the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology (SIT).

Acronis SIT Autonomous became the newest team to join Season Beta, a full twelve-race schedule of the 2020 Roborace Championship, initially postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The new season will add new excitement to the autonomous racing events, including the integration of the mixed reality world Metaverse and an update for Roborace’s autonomous overtaking algorithms, further challenging teams and pushing the boundaries of autonomous mobility.

While the racing will take place on actual race tracks, during the COVID-19 travel restrictions Acronis SIT Autonomous will monitor progress remotely through the Roborace Race Control platform.

“Sport accelerates the development of mobility technologies,” said Ilya Shimchik, Team Principal of Acronis SIT Autonomous Team. “We are proud to push the limits of autonomous driving with its AI and machine learning solutions designed to produce extremely accurate, calculated results. Winning in Roborace often comes down to who has the best and latest technology, and we are confident that together with Acronis we have the world-class technologies we need to compete against the best in the world.”

Acronis will also provide direct support to Roborace, providing the series with a full suite of cyber protection solutions, including backup, disaster recovery, and secure file sync & share. These cyber protection solutions are developed based on the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection: Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity, and Security (SAPAS). This ensures that these solutions provide the highest level of safety and security to users, while ensuring that data is both tamper-free and easily accessible for smooth day-to-day operations.

One of these solutions includes Acronis Cyber Protect, an AI-powered integration of data protection and cybersecurity built to protect today’s businesses and organizations from modern threats. Its capabilities include fast and reliable backup and full-stack, AI-based protection against malware, with all aspects of protection manageable from a single, easy-to-use console.

“Acronis solutions are a perfect fit for our high-speed, data-driven, and technologically-advanced race series, said Chip Pankow, Chief Championship Officer of Roborace. “Our data is of critical importance to us, and we have full confidence that the Acronis solutions will not only help us protect our data, but also help us optimize our data flow for smoother day-to-day operations.”

Acronis’ founder and Executive Officer, Serguei Beloussov, said: “We’re excited to be entering two new partnerships with the Roborace series. The world of AI Racing is the perfect testing ground for brand-new technologies like AI and machine learning, and we are happy to be helping the Roborace series get #CyberFit with our cutting-edge cyber protection offerings.”

