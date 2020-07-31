AI-driven contactless thermal scanning kiosks to fight Covid-19

Read Article

By Gairika Mitra

Please tell us about the Arvi kiosks that are using AI to combat coronavirus?

Arvi has launched contactless thermal scanning kiosks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Arvi kiosks use AI technology with deep learning to combine facial recognition and thermal screening to detect persons with high temperatures as well as those violating requirements to wear masks.

The unmanned, contactless thermal scanning kiosks have features such as temperature check, face mask detection, auto hand-sanitisation, and attendance/access management. Arvi’s advanced kiosks also screen blood oxygen, pulse, and respiration rate in addition to temperature. We are using facial recognition based AI technology, advanced calibration algorithms of thermal sensors.

Could you share some anecdotes on what kind of responses have you received from the audience so far?

Although multiplexes are not operating a leading chain of multiplexes in Mumbai have brought and deployed our product. They have taken their customers’ safety very seriously and have brought our systems and have used it in their communication to assure the customers that all safety would be undertaken. Getting such a positive response has been wonderful.

How do you justify this reliance on technology, and do you believe there can be faltering too?

Our systems are highly accurate. We use eight module medical grade infrared sensor that tracks ambient temperature and makes necessary adjustments to measure the correct body temperature. Our sensors are NABL certified.

How do you feel is India coping up with regard to tech as a developing nation?

India has done well in software, but has a lot of ground to cover in electronics and hardware. With an aggressive push towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we believe that India is rightly positioned to have a manufacturing revolution in the next 10 years.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]