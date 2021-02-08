Airbus partners Indian startup HyperVerge for geo-spatial AI

Express Computer


By IANS
Aerospace major Airbus on Friday said its geospatial digital platform delivering satellite imagery, analytics and services, OneAtlas, will partner with Bengaluru-based startup, HyperVerge, to implement and integrate new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based analysis of satellite data.

Through this partnership, HyperVerge will propose new AI-based algorithms for automatic analysis on change detection on Airbus’ Pleiades and SPOT from the optical satellite constellation that provides high-resolution imagery.

Those capabilities will be made available through the OneAtlas on-line service platform.

The agreement with HyperVerge marks the tenth successful partnership for an Airbus BizLab-accelerated Indian startup and an Airbus corporate entity.

It is also the first such collaboration for Airbus Defence and Space, which launched the OneAtlas Platform in 2019.

Airbus BizLab is a global aerospace business accelerator where startups and Airbus “intrapreneurs” speed up the transformation of innovative ideas into valuable businesses.

“The collaboration between Airbus and HyperVerge will help analyse satellite data generated with AI-based algorithms and provide industry-specific insights to facilitate better decision making in urban planning, defence, and security amongst other domains,” Siddharth Balachandran, Airbus BizLab Leader, India, said in a statement.

OneAtlas will provide HyperVerge easy access to premium imagery and industry-specific insights to develop solutions.

-IANS


IANS
