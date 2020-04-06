Apple acquires AI startup to make Siri better

Read Article

Apple has acquired Dublin-based startup Voysis, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables third parties to integrate high quality voice and natural language capabilities into their products.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to use Voysis’ technology to improve its virtual assistant Siri and the financial details of the deal has not been disclosed yet, The Irish Times reported.

“At Voysis, we believe voice will soon be the first point of contact between ”man” and machine. We believe that voice driven natural language interfaces will change the way people interact with consumer and enterprise facing applications by creating more intuitive, efficient, and personalized experiences,” according to the company’s LinkedIn bio.

Voysis was founded in 2012 by Peter Cahill and Noel Ruane. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Leinster, Ireland, with additional office in Edinburgh, Scotland and Boston, Massachusetts.

The company has developed voice recognition platform driven by natural language instructions and search capabilities that is extremely good at recognising and responding to voice commands from users.

This is the second acquisition from Apple this week as it also acquired weather app Dark Sky.

