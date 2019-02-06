Easyrewardz partners with Microsoft for AI enabled customer engagement solutions for retail brands

Easyrewardz, specializing in cloud-based Customer Relationship (CRM) Platform, has partnered with Microsoft for Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled customer lifecycle management solutions, that transform how retail brands engage with their consumers and merchant outlets both. This partnership will leverage Microsoft Azure cloud’s AI framework to enhance the integrated online and in-shop loyalty and rewards programme of Easyrewardz, to increasingly drive engaging dialogues with consumers, both at point-of-sale and on their mobile devices.

Easyrewardz serves over 150 brands, across 5,000 retail stores, 35 million consumers and 50 million transactions, in 50 cities. The AI enabled analytics delivered by the Easyrewardz, Microsoft partnership will enhance understanding of their customers by brands, through analysis of shopping behaviour and in-shop transactions, providing insights and recommendations to brands on building customized consumer experiences. This in-turn will enhance engagement of brands with their consumers and merchant outlets, and help build relevant, rewarding long-term relationships. Easyrewardz provides Single View of Customer (SVC) to create holistic customer experience across all touchpoints.

Speaking on the partnership, Rajiv Sodhi, GM – Partner Ecosystem, Microsoft India said, “We are delighted to partner the pioneering omni-channel customer engagement solutions from Easyrewardz. With Microsoft Azure cloud’s AI framework, scale as well as security, the partnership will serve to enhance the portfolio of solutions, broaden their reach and ensure privacy of data.”

Soumya Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer, Easyrewardz added, “Our partnership with Microsoft will enhance intelligent customer analytics, to help make recommendations to brands on campaigns that will generate requisite RoI. The partnership will also allow us to cater to our clients’ customers seamlessly across the length and breadth of India, as well as overseas.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com